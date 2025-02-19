Shakur Stevenson's Next Opponent Revealed After Schofield Pulled From Fight
Shakur Stevenson will remain on "The Last Crescendo" after all.
Stevenson, the WBC lightweight champion, will be facing Josh Padley on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) pulled off the upset in his last fight, winning by unanimous decision over Mark Chamberlain on Sept. 21, 2024.
Padley is ranked No. 7 by the WBO, No. 10 by the IBF and No. 12 by the WBC.
Stevenson was originally scheduled to face the undefeated Floyd Schofield Jr., but an illness led to him being hospitalized and led to the British Boxing Board of Control withdrawing him from the bout. Schofield's father and trainer, Floyd Schofield Sr., has since made posts on social media blaming Stevenson and his team for his son's illness and having to be removed from the bout.
The show must go on, though, and Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) will now be tasked with defending his belt against a late-replacement opponent. The development is the latest in a string of frustrating events for Stevenson, who was looking to get back on track after a pair of wins that left a bad taste in the mouth of boxing fans and pundits.
Even if Stevenson were to handle his business against an upset-minded Padley, it's tough to envision the undefeated southpaw getting credit for navigating a chaotic week and circumstances before getting into the ring on Saturday.
