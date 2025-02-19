Boxing

Shakur Stevenson's Next Opponent Revealed After Schofield Pulled From Fight

Shakur Stevenson will be staying on the card on Saturday after Floyd Schofield withdrew from the fight.

Nathaniel Marrero

Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson / IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Shakur Stevenson will remain on "The Last Crescendo" after all.

Stevenson, the WBC lightweight champion, will be facing Josh Padley on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) pulled off the upset in his last fight, winning by unanimous decision over Mark Chamberlain on Sept. 21, 2024.

Padley is ranked No. 7 by the WBO, No. 10 by the IBF and No. 12 by the WBC.

Stevenson was originally scheduled to face the undefeated Floyd Schofield Jr., but an illness led to him being hospitalized and led to the British Boxing Board of Control withdrawing him from the bout. Schofield's father and trainer, Floyd Schofield Sr., has since made posts on social media blaming Stevenson and his team for his son's illness and having to be removed from the bout.

The show must go on, though, and Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) will now be tasked with defending his belt against a late-replacement opponent. The development is the latest in a string of frustrating events for Stevenson, who was looking to get back on track after a pair of wins that left a bad taste in the mouth of boxing fans and pundits.

MORE: Joseph Parker Reveals He Didn’t Pick Daniel Dubois To Win His Last Three Fights

Even if Stevenson were to handle his business against an upset-minded Padley, it's tough to envision the undefeated southpaw getting credit for navigating a chaotic week and circumstances before getting into the ring on Saturday.


The Latest Boxing News

Insider Reveals Final Two Shakur Stevenson Opponent Options Amid Floyd Schofield Exit

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield Postponed

Floyd Schofield Blasts Shakur Stevenson Ahead Of Title Bout

Shakur Stevenson Sends Scathing Message To Boxing Community Before Next Fight

Published
Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero