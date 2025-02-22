Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi Results: Smith Beats Buatsi In Grueling Undercard Battle
Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi clashed in the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2. The fight at the anb Arena (Formerly The Venue) was a spectacle.
Both fighters refused to back down and it was a back-and-forth affair. Smith, however, looked the better fighter technically.
The Liverpudlian was clearly ahead heading into the final rounds. Buatsi's corner reminded him that he needed a knockout to win.
Buatsi came out swinging and even winced Smith on one occasion with a body shot. However, Smith bit down the gum shield and began landing his own shots, even managing to knock Buatsi's mouthpiece out.
The fight ended in spectacular fashion with both fighters swinging for the fences. Smith, though, looked better even during the wild phase when Buatsi was forced to throw caution to the wind.
Eventually, he got the nod from the judges. Smith won 119-110, 115-113, 116-112 to capture the WBO light heavyweight title.
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi was the perfect first fight and undoubtedly set the stage for the rest of the card. It could very well be a fight of the year contender.
Smith is now 31-2-0 with 22 knockout wins after his win. Buatsi, meanwhile, moves to 19-1-0. Despite the loss, Buatsi remains elite. Smith's stock, on the other hand, has certainly spiked.
Both fighters could expect another big-name opponent in their next outings.
The Latest Boxing News:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Joshua And Oleksandr Usyk Sit Front Row For Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Preview: Start Time, Date, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel Fight Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How to Watch
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch