Katie Taylor Reveals Potential Final Bout, Unsure About Retirement
After her statement win in her trilogy bout against Amanda Serrano, questions about Katie Taylor's career are starting to come up, even for the undisputed super-lightweight champion.
Taylor (25-1, 9 KOs) completed the sweep in their rivalry, beating Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) last Saturday by unanimous decision to finish 3-0 against her rival. Since that result, the 39-year-old has contemplated retirement, with very little left to accomplish in her storied career.
Despite the speculation, Taylor also told Ring Magazine that she has considered having her last fight at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which would be an electric homecoming fight for "The Bray Bomber." And with her response post-fight following her win against Serrano, that may just be an option.
“I don't know. I'm just going to enjoy this victory right now, sit back, reflect and then I'll make a decision and that's it."- Taylor said post-fight after Serrano win
If Taylor decides she wants to have a swan song, there's really only one fight that makes sense. And that's a third fight with former undisputed super-lightweight champion, Chantelle Cameron.
Both Taylor and Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) have one win apiece, with the Northhampton-native handing Taylor her sole loss on May 20th, 2023, winning by majority decision. Taylor would even the score on Nov. 25th, 2023, winning the sequel by majority decision to capture the undisputed titles.
Despite this being the best option, Taylor questions Cameron's marketability.
“I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out a 1,000-seat arena first, I don't think she can sell out any stadium at all. I think I made her more money than she really deserves.- Taylor on Cameron
Whatever happens next, one thing is for sure is that the clock is ticking for the future Hall of Famer.
