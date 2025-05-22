Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 Undercard Officially Announced
A stacked undercard for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 is now official.
The historic all-women’s card will feature five title fights on July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The whole card can be streamed on Netflix, marking the second boxing event the streaming service has shown — joining Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul.
Most Valuable Promotions announced the addition of three more fights to the card, including newly signed super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall and junior welterweight contender Chantelle Cameron. Cameron is the lone fighter to defeat Taylor in her career.
Marshall will defend her titles against Shadasia Green in a unification title bout. Marshall holds the IBF super middleweight title, while Green is the WBC champion.
“Defending my IBF and Ring Magazine belt in a unification fight with Shadasia Green, on an all-women’s card such as this, is a great way to start my new journey with MVP,” Marshall said via press release. “There are so many great women on one show at the iconic Madison Square Garden, and I’m beaming that I can play my part in it. Cannot wait for Friday, July 11th!”
“I am really excited about fighting Savannah Marshall, who has accomplished a lot in the sport. We are two hard-punching world champions who will put everything on the line," Green said. “I’m looking forward to putting on a great show, and I’m certain that Marshall will bring the best out of me on Friday, July 11.“
MORE: Sugar Ray Leonard Gives Advice to Manny Pacquiao for Mario Barrios Fight
Cameron will defend her interim WBC junior welterweight title against Jessica Camara. The winner could be positioned to face the winner of Taylor vs Serrano, as the winner will become the undisputed junior welterweight champion. Taylor currently holds all four belts.
“To box at Madison Square Garden in New York is a dream come true for me, and the fact that I’m facing a good opponent will bring out the best in me,” Cameron said. “Friday, July 11 is a huge night of female boxing from MVP and I'm honoured to be part of it.”
The card also features undisputed junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner's first fight under the MVP banner. She'll defend her titles vs Jennifer Miranda in the co-main event.
MVP also announced the addition of Ramla Ali vs Lila Furtado in a junior featherweight bout to the card.
Here is the entire Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 card at MSG.
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano — undisputed junior welterweight title
Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) vs Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KOs) — undisputed junior lightweight title
Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) vs Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) — unified super middleweight title bout
Ellie Scotney (10-0) vs Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) — unified junior featherweight title bout
Dina Thoslund (23-0, 9 KOs) vs Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) — unified bantamweight title bout
Chantelle Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) vs Jessica Camara (14-4-1, 3 KOs) — interim junior welterweight title bout
Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) vs Lila Furtado (11-2, 2 KOs) — junior featherweight bout
Tamm Thibeault (2-0, 1 KO) vs Mary Casamassa (6-0, 1 KO) — middleweight bout
