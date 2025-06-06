Keyshawn Davis Comes In 4 Pounds Overweight, Stripped Of WBO Title
It was suppose to be a hometown title defense for Keyshawn Davis, but the scale was able to defeat "The Businessman" before he stepped in the ring.
Davis (13-0, 1 NC, 9 KOs) missed weight by 4.3 pounds on Friday, subsequently being stripped of his WBO lightweight title. The 26-year-old stepped on the scale, weighing in at 139.4 pounds, much higher than the 135 lb limit. His opponent, Edwin De Los Santos, officially weighed in at 134.7 lbs.
Davis has struggled with making lightweight in the past, even entertaining a move up to junior welterweight. Davis spoke to Top Rank Boxing after missing weight, and said that he didn't try to come back to the scale because it's too much to cut in one hour.
“I been making this weight for over four years now. I just outgrew the weight. I tried. I was up late last night. I woke up early this morning, trying to make the weight. I just outgrew the weight, man."- Davis
Davis was supposed to make his first defense of his WBO title against De Los Santos, but now he will have to pay part of his purse to his opponent. De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) is still eligible to win the WBO title because he made weight.
The 24-year-old is coming off an 18-month layoff, and will be fighting in his second straight world title fight. He fought Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBC title, losing by unanimous decision on November 16th, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That fight was considered by many fans as one of the worst fights of 2023, due to the inactivity and low punch count from the two.
As of right now, Saturday's fight will still go on. Davis vs. De Los Santos will be at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It will be streamed live on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 10 p.m.
