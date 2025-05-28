Teofimo Lopez vs Devin Haney Fight In Jeopardy After Lopez Tweet Storm
Teofimo Lopez's recent tirade of posts on X may have cost him.
Fight Freaks Unite's Dan Rafael reported that a fight between Lopez and Devin Haney was agreed to, but not signed yet, on Tuesday night, the same night that Lopez went on his spree of posts on X, which included calling out Turki Alalshikh.
As a result, that bout, which Rafael reported would take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 16, is now in limbo.
Along with putting Alalshikh on blast, Lopez claimed that he was fired. He also said that Ring Magazine, IBF and WBA welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis turned down a fight against him.
Lopez has since deleted the posts about Alalshikh and Ennis.
Alalshikh appeared to respond to Lopez's barrage of posts, saying that not everything needs a reaction, according to a translation from X.
Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs), the current Ring Magazine and WBO junior welterweight champion and former unified lightweight champion, is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. on May 2 at Times Square in New York. Haney (32-0, 15 KOs), the former undisputed lightweight and WBC junior welterweight champion, is coming off an uninspiring unanimous decision win over former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez on the same night.
Haney was reportedly going to face Ryan Garcia in a rematch next, but Garcia lost by unanimous decision to Rolando "Rolly" Romero in the main event on May 2 causing those plans to fall apart for the time being.
MORE: Teofimo Lopez Drops Bombshell Firing Claim, Feuds With Turki Alalshikh On Social Media
If Lopez can't land a fight against Ennis, facing Haney was arguably the next big fight he could take. One could argue, given the longstanding beef between the two, that it could have materialized into just as big of a fight as Lopez vs Ennis.
Now, Lopez could be without Ennis or Haney, leaving him with no clear path to a big fight the next time he steps in the ring.
The Latest Boxing News
Yoshiki Takei Makes Quick Work Of Challenger, Retains WBO Bantamweight Title
Eduardo Nunez Dominates Masanori Rikishi, Wins Vacant IBF Jr. Lightweight Title
David Benavidez's Father Says Son Would Send Canelo Alvarez To The Hospital