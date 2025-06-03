Devin Haney vs Teofimo Lopez Fight Collapses, Haney Hits Out At Lopez
In a stunning turn of events, the blockbuster fight that was said to be all but finalized has now collapsed.
As previously reported, a story run by BoxingScene's Lance Pugmire last night noted that both Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez had signed contracts for a bout to take place on August 16th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The report also indicated the fight was expected to take place at a catchweight of 145 pounds and would require random drug testing by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).
However, in a shock reversal, Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine has now reported the talks have collapsed between the fighters and the fight is off.
Coppinger wrote on X, saying "Negotiations have collapsed for a proposed fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez on Aug. 16 in Riyadh, @ringmagazine has learned. Haney and Teofimo both scored wide-decision wins on May 2 in Times Square."
In an interview with Ring Magazine, Devin Haney commented on the collapse, revealing that the contract was never signed by both parties, with Teofimo Lopez refusing to put his signature on the dotted line.
“I was looking forward to making this fight with Teo, it’s been in the works for a while now. I thought this was the best time to make it happen. I did my part. We waited for days for Teo to sign his part of the contract and he came out and said this isn’t a fight he wants to make."- Devin Haney
Haney added:
“I’m still willing to make the biggest and best fights. I’m looking forward to working with His Excellency, Riyadh Season and The Ring on the best possible opponent. Teo is a f***ing duck. No promoter should work with Teo because he wasted everybody’s time.”
Both fighters won their respective fights on May 2nd in Times Square, New York. Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) defeated Arnold Barboza Jr. by unanimous decision. While Devin Haney (32-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs) defeated Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision.
