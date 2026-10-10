KSI Returns to Misfits Boxing and Announces Massive Signing

Misfits Boxing announced two massive additions on Saturday: a big-name return and a brand-new signing.

During its Essex vs. Dapper event at the Copper Box Arena in London, Misfits surprised fans when co-founder KSI walked out to the ring, announcing his return as the company's CEO. The former YouTuber confirmed he would only be returning in an executive capacity and not as a fighter before making the biggest announcement of the night.

After sneaking in a quick shot at Jake Paul, KSI announced Misfits Boxing signed UFC and Bellator veteran Michael 'Venom' Page.

"I feel free, that's all I can say," Page said in the ring. "The shackles are off and now, with my brother KSI, Mams [Taylor] and the Misfits team, I can create some big memories here; some big moments. I want all the smoke. Every name in the book. I'm here for it because the one and only MVP is back."

"Michael 'Venom' Page is one of the biggest names in combat sports and everyone wanted him," KSI said of the signing. "For him to choose Misfits says everything about where we are as a promotion. He's a superstar, he's explosive, and fans are going to love watching him in the ring with us."

Page sports a 2-0 boxing record and has not stepped into the ring since 2018. He has also tried his hand at bare-knuckle boxing, losing a highly competitive majority decision to Mike Perry at BKFC 27 in a fight that went to an overtime sixth round.

KSI confirms boxing retirement

KSI | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Page becomes the next Misfits Boxing prize fighter, KSI made it clear he would not be putting the gloves back on. The 33-year-old initially announced his retirement on a podcast last year and doubled down on it in London with an expletive-filled rant.

"I want to make an announcement -- 'The Nightmare' has retired," KSI said. "First of all, f--- Jake Paul. I'll say it one more time, f--- Jake Paul. I'll say it again, f--- Jake Paul."

KSI hasn't fought since October 2023, when he lost a six-round unanimous decision to Tommy Fury. He unsuccessfully appealed the decision retroactively.

‼️ KSI officially announcing his retirement from boxing and saying “f*ck Jake Paul” 3 times 🥊❌🤬



[Via - @DAZNCombat] pic.twitter.com/dMueRTTdEV — IFN (@IfnBoxing) October 10, 2026

KSI and Paul have been business rivals for years, yet never came close to finalizing a fight. Tension between the two has died down in recent years, but Paul kept their feud on life support by naming KSI as one of the boxers he wanted to fight before he retires on his 'Before I rest' wish list.

Still, with KSI now officially done with boxing, the matchup will remain solely a hypothetical.