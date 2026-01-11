KSI Makes Major Career Announcement After Misfits Boxing Ousting

The turbulent era of KSI in the crossover boxing scene is officially closed.

KSI, 32, has not fought since losing to Tommy Fury in late 2023 and officially announced his retirement in a YouTube video with Indian influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, which was released on Saturday.

The former Misfits Boxing CEO aired all his grievances with the sport in an hour-long video, admitting that his relationship with the sport was never as good as advertised.

"When it comes to boxing, I'm done," KSI said. "I tried. My main goal when I got into the boxing ring again was to fight Jake Paul and build Misfits. [I tried] to fight Jake Paul time and time and time again, and it's just excuse after excuse... [Paul] was just getting heavier and heavier, trying to move the goalposts when it comes to weight. Then it got to the point where I was like, 'What am I doing? I'm done.'"

KSI attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at Intercontinental Hotel London on March 1, 2025. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

Since his loss to Fury, KSI declared he would take a "break" from boxing, which ultimately never ended. He has since returned to training, but injuries and bad luck have prevented him from re-entering the ring.

The PRIME hydration owner admitted that he never loved the training process, saying that he was constantly in "hell" in the gym. He also opened up on the mental toll being a fighter took on him, from the expectations fans had of his personality to his distaste for the industry.

KSI's retirement, whether it sticks or not, comes after a nightmarish 2025, which saw him have two fights canceled and ended with his firing from Misfits Boxing. The promotion made a shocking decision to replace him with the controversial Andrew Tate, a decision KSI publicly denounced on social media.

Before his release from Misfits, KSI said he was ready to make a return in 2026. He reportedly underwent hand surgery late in the year and would be medically cleared to return near the summer.

KSI claims he rejected $30 million Jake Paul offer

Nov 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul looks on during a press conference announcing his heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As if to punctuate his retirement, KSI claims he turned down a lucrative offer from Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions to fight his longtime business rival. The two have bantered on social media for years, but weight negotiations and promotional contracts seemingly always prevented either from signing a contract.

However, KSI now claims that he is no longer interested in any fight and no amount of money can lure him back into the ring.

"For me, I don't do stuff for [money]," KSI said. "I've been offered $20 million to fight Jake Paul, $30 million to fight Jake Paul. These guys can't give me any amount of money to fight this guy. "

KSI said he turned down $30M to fight Jake Paul because he’s done with boxing 👀



(via @BeerBicepsGuy) pic.twitter.com/L1UVvjj7Lk — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 10, 2026

KSI said he does not make any money from boxing, which removes that incentive for him to compete. He claimed to give his entire fight purse from his fight with Fury to his coaches and gym.

Without boxing in his life, KSI is turning his sole focus to his work with YouTube, PRIME, his budding music career and his numerous other businesses. Misfits Boxing founder Mams Taylor, who doubled as KSI's manager, cited his various business investments as the reason he removed him as CEO.

