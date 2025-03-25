Lamont Roach Gets Honest About Whether Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Is Overrated
While there wasn't much hype about the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach heading into the bout, it's all the boxing world seemingly wants to talk about in the days and weeks after it ended.
This is owed to the controversial ninth round of the fight where Davis took a knee, then went to his corner to ask for someone to wipe his face with a towel, and then returned right to the fight, all of which went un-penalized by referee Steve Willis.
The bout was ultimately ruled a majority draw, which has opened the door for a rematch between these two lightweight fighters.
In the aftermath of the fight, a common narrative among fans was that Davis (who entered the fight as a -1600 favorite to beat Roach) was overrated, given how the outcome went.
However, few people would be able to offer a more accurate answer to this question than Roach, given he spent 12 rounds in the ring with him. And during his appearance on a March 18 episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, Roach set the record straight on whether he believes Davis (who is 30-0-1 with 28 KOs) is overrated.
“I definitely want the people to know that he was on his A game that night, I’m gonna tell people that 100%," Roach said. "Just because he didn’t live up to the expectations don’t mean that he fought a bad fight.
"People saying he’s trash now and overrated, he’s a good fighter. I was in there thinking like a ************ like I have to. It don’t take away nothing from him, that was why the fight was so good," he added.
So there you have it. Both Davis and Roach should get a chance to stake their claim as the superior fighter when the two rematch later this year.
