Lamont Roach Post Calling Out Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fans Goes Viral
Even though it occurred nearly three weeks ago, the boxing world is still buzzing about the WBA lightweight title fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach.
In addition to the fight being controversial (due to Davis taking a knee in the ninth round and then having his face wiped off in the corner, neither of which was penalized by referee Steve Willis), the back-and-forth war of words between Roach and Davis since the fight ended has brought added entertainment value.
Since the fight ended, Roach has made several appearances on big-time podcasts to discuss the fight and keep his narrative that he should have been victorious (rather than the fight being ruled a majority draw) circulating, which has kept the conversation around their likely rematch alive.
Roach has also been active on social media. And on March 18, he sent out one post that seems to have irked Tank's fanbase — which is likely exactly what Roach was trying to do.
"On some real ****… why some of ya mad cuz a lot of people think I won the fight? I’m confused gang, what’s going on? 😂 did I do something to you guys?" he wrote on X in a post that has over 215,00 views and 425 comments in less than two days.
This seems like a classic case of a fighter trying to bait an opponent's fanbase to drum up interest in a fight. And considering the post's engagement (and the fact that the post's comments section is full of Davis fans), the post has done its job.
