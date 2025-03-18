Lamont Roach Explains The Hold-Up In Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Contract
Ever since the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. for Davis' WBA lightweight belt came to an unsatisfying conclusion via majority draw, the boxing world has been clamoring for a rematch announcement.
Before rematch negotiations could commence, an outcome on Roach Jr.'s request to the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) to overturn the fight result had to be finalized. And once NYSAC denied this appeal, that seemingly opened the door for a rematch agreement to come together.
A March 16 X post from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix confirmed crucial details of this reported rematch by writing, "A Tank-Roach rematch could happen as early as June 21st in Las Vegas, sources told @SINow. Both sides now committed to running it back."
Despite these positive updates, there's still no contract signed for this rematch to occur. And Lamont Roach revealed the reason why during his March 16 appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast.
"It's gonna be a rematch," Roach said when asked whether there's a plan for the rematch. "It's on the way.
"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm signed and sealed," Roach added. "So we waiting on the other half, that's all."
It's interesting to hear Roach assert that Davis' side is the current hold-up when it comes to this rematch being finalized.
Then again, the interview conveyed multiple times that Davis is in the middle of Ramadan and therefore likely has other things on his mind than putting pen to paper on a contract to fight Roach again.
