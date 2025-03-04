Lamont Roach Jr's Attorney Sends Letter To NYSAC Requesting They Overturn Result vs Gervonta Davis
The wheels are in motion toward the majority draw between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. potentially being overturned.
Dan Rafael of Fight Freaks Unite reported on Tuesday that Roach Jr.'s lawyer, Greg Smith, sent a letter to New York State Athletic Commission executive director Matt Delaglio. In the four-page letter Rafael also reported that Smith is calling for the NYSAC to overturn the majority draw into a decision win for Roach Jr.
On Monday, the NYSAC released a statement on the matter, saying it was reviewing the controversial call by referee Steve Willis in the ninth round and that technical difficulties led to them not being able to review the call. Davis took a knee after Roach Jr. landed a punch before going to have his face wiped off by one of his cornermen. Willis started a count as if he was going to score Davis taking a knee as a knockdown, but then allowed the fight to continue.
“At this time, the New York State Athletic Commission is reviewing the matter involving Saturday’s match up between Lamont Roach and Gervonta Davis," the NYSAC responded. "During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review. Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.
"The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports and is committed to working with all promotions and production teams — on behalf of the athletes, officials, and fans – to ensure technical issues do not occur in the future that prevent the delivery of ringside instant replay feeds to the commission’s officials when needed.”
Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs), who is the WBA junior lightweight champion, fought Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) for his WBA lightweight belt on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Had Willis ruled Davis taking a knee as a knockdown and the three judges scored the round a 10-8, Roach Jr. would have won the bout by unanimous decision. Eric Malinski scored the bout 115-113 in favor of Tank, while Steve Weisfeld and Glenn Feldman scored the bout 114-114. Feldman and Marlinski scored the ninth round in favor of Davis, while Weisfeld gave the round to Roach Jr.
Protests rarely lead to results being overturned in boxing. However, if there was ever an instance for that to change, this may very well be it.
