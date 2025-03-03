Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Puts Lamont Roach Jr On Blast, Cements Rematch Stance
Despite the fight taking place two days ago, the boxing world is still buzzing about the March 1 bout between Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight championship.
Davis and Roach Jr. fought to a majority draw in this fight, which meant that Tank retained his WBA lightweight belt. However, this result is steeped in controversy because of Davis taking a knee in the ninth round in order to get what he claims was grease out of his eyes.
MORE: WBA President Shares Thoughts On Potential Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr Rematch
He then returned to the ring without referee Steve Willis counting the knee as a knockdown, a decision that has been criticized from some of the sport's smartest minds.
If the knee had been ruled as a knockdown, Roach Jr. would have won the fight via majority decision and Davis would have received his first professional loss. Alas, that's not what occurred.
In the fight's aftermath, many were clamoring for a rematch between Davis and Roach Jr. Davis quickly addressed this potential rematch by saying, "It's definitely the one I want next but it's not going to be next." during his post-fight press conference.
On Sunday evening, Roach made an X post that featured an iconic video of boxer Adrien Broner asserting he beat Manny Pacquiao after their 2020 fight. Roach captioned the video, "Facts 😭".
This prompted a response from Davis on March 3, where he wrote, "Your [expletive] [expletive] just happy you didn’t get knocked out..your dad was jumping up and down in the corner when yall made it to the 12 rd. Foh".
He then added in a subsequent post, "And say no more. I’m pushing for the rematch."
If both sides are indeed keen to make the rematch, hopefully it can come to fruition in the coming months.
