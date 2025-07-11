Lamont Roach Reacts As Gervonta Davis’ Arrest Puts Rematch In Jeopardy
Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Miami for domestic violence. 'Tank' was set to have a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr on August 16, but the situation has taken an unexpected turn after the charges against Davis were revealed.
As per reports, Davis assaulted his ex-girlfriend of four years with whom he had two kids. On Father's Day, June 15, he reportedly arrived at his ex-girlfriend's house to pickup his kids before getting into the altercation in which he is accused of hitting her on the back of the head and slapping her in the face, leaving a cut inside her lip.
The victim's mother also recorded part of the incident on her phone, where Davis was spotted throwing an object at his ex-partner.
It isn't Davis' first run in with the law, and if the allegations are true, the WBA lightweight champion could be subject to heavy punishment. And with Davis set to face Roach in a little over a month on August 16th, there is serious doubt whether it will go forward as planned at this point.
Roach gave 'Tank' the hardest fight of his career in their March showdown, which ended in a controversial majority draw. And Roach has now reacted to Davis' recent arrest. In a post on social media, 'The Reaper' joked that he knew all along Davis was scared of the rematch, writing:
What I tell yall smh.
In another tweet, Roach noted that he hopes Gervonta Davis hasn't actually done what is alleged because he doesn't wish jail time on anyone.
In all seriousness hopefully buddy aint do that, ion wish jail on no ni**a idgaf if I don’t like u or not.
The latest allegations against Davis, if proven true, could have significant consequences for a fighter like 'Tank' Davis in the current climate. And apart from the rematch, it could also potentially mark the end of Davis' boxing career.
