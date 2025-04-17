Lamont Roach Teammate's Stance On Gervonta Davis Rematch Raises Eyebrows
Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the inevitable rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach is going to play out.
Some are convinced that an uncharacteristic off-night from Davis is what led to their March 1 bout's majority draw outcome, which means that a motivated Davis is poised to demolish Roach in their second showdown.
Others think Roach has Tank's number, which will become apparent whenever these two go toe to toe for a second time. But the bottom line is that nobody will know for certain until the rematch occurs, which has been reported to take place on June 21.
If there's somebody whose opinion weighs more than others when it comes to assessing this rematch, it might be Ben Johnson, who is one of Lamont Roach's teammates and main sparring partners. And Johnson conveyed his Davis vs. Roach II opinion when speaking with FightHype for an April 16 interview.
"I think the look’s going to stay the same. [Roach] being the winner, the better guy looking overall,” he stated. “I just think it’s going to start a little bit earlier and yeah, it’s just going to be even better than the first one. I picture [Roach] getting his hand raised."
When asked about Roach's mentality after the first fight, Johnson said, “I feel like everybody... should know that [Roach] won. I feel like Tank, he definitely feels like that too. He felt it as soon as the people started booing him, after it was a draw and he started talking and all that.
"We've been seeing it, we've been picturing how it was gonna go," he added of Roach's performance in the first fight.
Johnson seems extremely confident that his teammate is going to take Tank Davis down during the rematch.
