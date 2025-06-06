Floyd Mayweather's 'Broke' Status Addressed By Teofimo Lopez After Seeing Bank Account
On March 31, Daniel Geiger of Business Insider reported that a real estate investment boxing legend Floyd Mayweather (allegedly) made in New York City — which Mayweather boasted about on social media and said cost him $402 million afterward — never actually took place. This prompted Mayweather to hit Business Insider with a $100 million lawsuit for defamation a short while later, denying that the report was accurate.
This slew of news prompted a YouTube account called Fighters Corner to publish a video titled, "Stephen A Smith EXPOSES Floyd Mayweather For Going BANKRUPT After $402 Million SCAM". The video (which is largely clickbait, as it doesn't contain Stephen A. Smith speaking directly about this lawsuit) amassed nearly 500,00 views in a month, and caused a ton of speculation about whether Mayweather is bankrupt.
Mayweather spoke on these bankruptcy claims directly during an appearance at The Real Deal's New York City Forum on May 7, saying, "Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that's what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt."
He also put the lawsuit against him on blast, saying, "I’m not going to let anyone go out there and smear my name and talk bad about me and my family."
Mayweather's assertion that he isn't bankrupt has been backed up by star boxer Teofimo Lopez, who spoke about a moment with Mayweather while the two were recently training together during a June 5 X Spaces rant.
"Just to clarify, Floyd Mayweather is not broke," Lopez said, per a YouTube video from FightHype.com. "Champ is not broke. He far from broke. That m*********** showed me his bank account, I was like, 'I ain't never seen numbers like that in my life!'"
So if you're inclined to take Lopez's word at face value, it sounds like Floyd "Money" Mayweather's name is still well-deserved.
