Claressa Shields Shreds Amanda Serrano Before Katie Taylor Trilogy
Women's boxing legends Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will face off in a trilogy fight on July 11, 2025, headlining a women's-only boxing card at New York City's Madison Square Garden, which Netflix will present.
The first two fights between Taylor and Serrano were not only arguably two of the greatest women's boxing fights of all time, but two of the best bouts in history, regardless of gender. While both fights could have gone to either fighter, Katie Taylor got the slight edge on the judges' scorecards for each.
Serrano and her team made it very clear that they disagreed with the loss verdict in this second fight, and many fans and pundits agree that Serrano deserved to get her hand raised. However, the bottom line is that she came up short.
Along with Taylor and Serrano at the top of the women's boxing pound-for-pound greats list is Claressa Shields. And when speaking with Fight Hub TV for a June 7 interview, Shields didn't mince words about her feelings for Serrano.
"I think that Katie will win again. And listen, I don't have a dog in the fight. I mean, Amanda has some underlying issues with me, and saying that I downplay her career. Whatever the f*** she's talking about," Shields said. "So I don't know what that's about. What I will say is, from my knowledge, Katie Taylor is the better fighter. And Amanda can beat her! Amanda can beat her. But she won't. You can't teach an old dog new tricks.
"And Amanda — I'm not calling her old, because I don't know how old she is. I just know she's older than me — she's stuck in her ways. And I think that not only is she stuck in her ways, but her coaches are stuck in their ways, too. So if they think that they won the fight... but the judges don't think that you won either fight," Shields added.
"So you have to, I don't know, look at what the judges saw, and kind of, 'Okay, even though we feel like we won, we need to fix X, Y, and Z.' But I don't think that she's mentally capable of doing that," Shields said of Serrano.
While Shields always gives Serrano's boxing skills a lot of respect, it seems that she believes her mentality leaves some to be desired.
