New Date For Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Being Explored After Tank’s Arrest
The Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch is in limbo after 'Tank' got arrested on July 11. Davis was arrested on domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend.
The reported incident took place on June 15, Father's Day, when Davis went to pick his kids up from his former partner's home in Coral Gables, Florida. However, a situation ensued where Davis allegedly hit his former partner on the back of the head and slapped her in the face, leaving her with a cut inside the lip. 'Tank' was taken to custody but has since been released.
Lamont Roach, meanwhile, had claimed the following day that the rematch would still go ahead as planned on August 16, however, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.
As per reports, PBC started looking for a new date even before 'Tank' Davis got arrested. Davis reprotedly stopped training for three weeks prior to his arrest, after the incident on June 15. Hence, it looks unlikely that the rematch could take place on August 16.
Instead, PBC is trying to reschedule it for either August 23 or August 30 and the feasibility of the new dates are currently being explored.
The first fight between the pair went down in March ended in a controversial majority draw. Davis took a deliberate knee in the ninth round which wasn't counted as a knockdown, leaving the boxing world baffled.
Roach certainly gave 'Tank' the toughest fight of his career and took away his perfect record. Davis is now 30-0-1 with 28 knockout wins while Roach Jr is 25-1-2 with 10 KO wins.
Lamont Roach showed he could take Gervonta Davis' best shots and launch his own counters to leave 'Tank' stumbled. Hence, the rematch is a fight fans are looking forward to.
Davis, meanwhile, can't seem to keep himself out of trouble outside the ring. This isn't his first run-in with the law and the recent allegations are quite serious.
