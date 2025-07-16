Shakur Stevenson Calls Out Gervonta Davis And Welcomes Lamont Roach Showdown
Shakur Stevenson proved he is just as good as he claims with his win against William Zepeda. Many tipped Zepeda to give Stevenson the hardest fight of his career with his pressure style.
Stevenson, though, was masterful in his display and walked away with a dominant 119-109, 118-110, 118-110 unanimous decision win. After the win, WBC champion Stevenson wants what many believe is the biggest fight in the lightweight division.
He is keen to take on WBA title holder Gervonta Davis to find out the true number one lightweight fighter on the planet. Davis, though, is currently in hot water as he was recently arrested on domestic violence charges. He has since been released on bail.
Speaking on a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's show, Stevenson said:
This is the biggest fight in the world. This is the biggest fight in the sport of boxing. Everybody wants to see this. Deep down inside he knows that I’m the truth. He knows that I'm the biggest threat around where he’s at.
Stevenson added that it's up to one of him and 'Tank' Davis to find a way to make the fight happen. He added:
"It can’t be no little kid sh*t. It can’t be no back and forth. We got to be grown men and get the fight done. I would love to talk to him and have a real conversation and make this fight happen. But you know some guys be kinda egotistical. I don’t know where his ego is at."
Apart from Gervonta Davis, another potential opponent for Stevenson at the lightweight division is Lamont Roach Jr. 'The Reaper' put on a stellar display against Davis in March, a fight that ended in a majority draw.
Shakur Stevenson shares a cordial relationship with Roach and doubled down on potential fight talks in a respectful way, saying:
I’m cool with Lamont Roach. I feel like me and him make so much sense skillfully. I think he’s one of the skillful fighters at 135lbs along with myself. I think we’d make for a tremendous fight.
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach are scheduled to have a rematch on August 16. However, the latest reports suggest PBC are looking to reschedule a week or two later following Davis' arrest.
