Lester Martinez Puts 168-Pound Division on Notice After Luka Plantic KO

After his brutal 10th-round knockout of Luka Plantic, undefeated Lester Martinez (21-0-1, 17 KO) is now a cemented, established player at 168 pounds.

The angry body shot, the one that folded Plantic, serves as a warning shot to the rest of the division. Martinez, while he can trudge ahead and knock people out, can still use inventive means to end fights.

Christian Mbilli (black trunks) vs. Lester Martinez box (yellow trunks) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Possible Moves and Warning

The options for Martinez, who is gaining not only fans but traction, are growing. For example, a homecoming fight in his native Guatemala could generate millions. Similarly, headlining a monster card in cities with large Guatemalan enclaves like Los Angeles, New York, or Washington could also figure in.

Martinez, fresh off a victory, delivered a strong message to the rest of the division shortly after his win via BoxingScene.

"They cannot escape me. I know they were watching this fight. I know the commitment is coming. I know it is coming, and we will be working to allow that." Lester Martinez

Martinez under BoMac

When Terence Crawford fought, he relied on the tutelage of Brian "BoMac" McIntyre to guide him. Now, the veteran trainer guides Martinez, offering unvarnished opinions about future prospects like Munguia.

"We've got the blueprint to beat those guys. If we fight [Munguia], it'd be like taking candy from a baby… I know we'd wash his a--. The world can see how good Lester is, how smart he is, that granite chin he's got."

Martinez is defensively slick, and that style lures fighters into overreaching on their punches. As a result, they miss basic punches, leaving themselves open to counters and flurries. On top of that, his lack of height (5'9") actually helps him. With the ability to dart into pressure and make opponents miss, Martinez can work under punches and attack taller fighters' torsos. Meanwhile, he can also use that short center of gravity in clinches, giving foes far less mass to hold on to while on the ropes.

On Halloween, Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli will battle for the WBC super middleweight championship. Martinez must call out the winner, particularly if it's Alvarez. The future Hall of Famer might be past his prime, but he's still successfully balancing titles and lucrative paydays. With the end of his career approaching, Martinez could step up to challenge the legend.

With a win, he becomes the unquestioned king of the division.