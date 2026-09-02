Three Candidates to Be Argentina’s Next No. 10 After Lionel Messi

Soccer legend Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international duty on Monday, bidding farewell to Argentina in an emotional message on social media.

“After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the National Team,” the 39-year-old posted, hich included his handwritten note.

“It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts, to my core, but I understand that it’s the right time. I swear that I always gave my all, not just in the last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentinian through football.”

Messi exits a global stage that has seen him put together awe-inspiring performances for Argentina for over 20 years, scoring 125 goals in 207 appearances and winning two Copa América titles and one World Cup in that span. He came so close to a historic second-consecutive World Cup title too, losing out to Spain 1–0 in the title match this summer.

The diminutive No. 10 is the very heartbeat of the Argentina team, and even at 39 years old, was the squad’s driving force for success in his record sixth consecutive World Cup, scoring eight goals and assisting four more. La Albiceleste cannot even begin to comprehend a squad without him, but as Messi takes his final bow, it’s finally time for them to try.

Who might be waiting in the wings, capable of becoming the next No. 10?

Lionel Messi’s Argentinian Successor

Nobody can ever replace Lionel Messi. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Nobody can replace Lionel Messi. His influence is unparalleled, as are his achievements on the pitch.

Messi’s teammates don’t look up to him, but rather, worship him. Just look at the way everyone would stop in their tracks in the players’ tunnel until Messi passed by, taking his rightful place at the head of the line. These $100 million midfielders and Europe’s most sought-after club players grew up watching Messi, studying his every move, begging for photos and, in some cases, even writing him heartfelt letters.

Messi’s departure will leave a massive gap in the attack. He contributed to 12 of Argentina’s 19 goals this summer, a whopping 63%. That percentage is certainly due in part to the young players’ desire to find their idol with the ball, yet the attacking workload must be better distributed in the post-Messi era.

Argentina may never have another Messi, forced to rely on a collective effort to make up for his loss. Nevertheless, they will need another talisman, one to be at the centerfold in both leadership and creativity as the team strives to remain at the summit of international soccer.

Julián Alvarez

Julián Alvarez has started a transfer war in Europe. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Julián Alvarez is an obvious choice. The striker was the shiny prize in a transfer tug-of-war between Atlético Madrid and suitors Arsenal and Barcelona. It was the most dramatic transfer saga of the summer, with the Premier League champions trying and failing to swoop in after Atléti made it clear—repeatedly—their refusal to sell their star to the Spanish rival and two-time La Liga champions.

For all of the fuss Alvarez has caused in Europe, he had a rather quiet World Cup campaign. He worked his way into the starting lineup—playing beside Messi on the front line—by the group stage finale against Jordan. He notched just a single goal, a right-footed blast to break the 1–1 deadlock with Switzerland in extra time of the quarterfinal.

The Argentine is capable of incredible heights though, hence the current obsession with him all over Europe. He left Manchester City for Atlético in August 2024 for a then club-record sale worth $104 million (€95 million, £81.5 million). In his first season in Spain’s capital, he had 17 goals and four assists in 30 league starts.

He will likely be handed the torch, tasked with leading the post-Messi era, which begins competitively with the 2028 Copa América.

Giuliano Simeone

The 23-year-old Guiliano Simeone is a bright star. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

Alvarez’s Atlético Madrid teammate, Guiliano Simeone, the youngest son of Atléti manager Diego Simeone, also has the capacity to be Messi’s successor.

The 23-year-old attacker, who earned his first senior call up in 2024, put himself on the international map in March 2025 with a goal in World Cup qualifying against bitter rival Brazil, capping off a 4–1 thrashing with a 71st finisher from a difficult angle. He was welcomed into the fold by raucous cheers from over 85,000 at Mâs Monumental.

Simeone didn’t make his World Cup debut until the group stage finale against Jordan, logging 71 minutes at right midfield in the 3–1 victory. He played there again in the semifinal match against England, combining down the right flank with Messi, who had two assists in the dramatic 2–1 comeback victory. Simeone then logged 50 minutes in the World Cup final.

Since his return from North America, Simeone has dominated La Liga. Last week, he salvaged a late draw against Villarreal for a 10-man Madrid, providing a goal and an assist in the 2–2 affair. His 85th minute equalizer came off a run in behind Villarreal’s defense, before sliding for a back-post finish.

Nico Paz

Nico Paz is a burgeoning star. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images.

The most exciting prospect to be Messi’s successor one day is Nico Paz, Argentina’s youngest rostered player this summer.

The 21-year-old attacker made his senior debut in 2024. He did not have much on-field influence at the 2026 World Cup; however, he was a creative and exciting outlet off the bench. The experience he gained was invaluable too, learning directly from Messi, who is almost twice his age.

He substituted onto the pitch for the soccer legend in the 80th minute of the group stage opener against Algeria after Messi’s heroic hat trick performance. Paz then started in the midfield in the affair against Jordan, pulling the strings behind the front line of Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez, before doing the same for Messi in the second half. The youngster put together a compelling performance against the tournament newcomers.

Paz is a regular starter for Como, where he notched 12 goals and six assists last season. This year, he will gain the additional experience of Champions League competition, as the Serie A side makes its first-ever appearance in Europe’s premier tournament.