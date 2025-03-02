Teddy Atlas' Blunt Verdict On 'Dubious' Paddy Donovan DQ Controversy Says It All
March 1 was a controversial night in the boxing world.
The evening's most polarizing moment came in the ninth round of the Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight for Davis' WBA lightweight championship belt, when Davis took a knee that wasn't ruled a knockdown.
Referee Steve Miller's questionable decision to not deduct a point from Davis ultimately allowed the champion to escape with a majority draw rather than a split decision loss, which many believe meant Roach Jr. was robbed of an upset victory.
But that wasn't the night's only polarizing referee decision. At the end of the eighth round in the IBF welterweight world title eliminator bout between Paddy "The Real Deal" Donovan and Lewis Crocker, Donovan cracked Crocker with a blasting punch that sent Crocker to the ground. But the problem was that the punch was clearly after the bell.
Many who saw the late punch believe that the referee Marcus McDonnell should have stepped in much sooner to prevent it, considering that the arena was so loud that Donovan likely couldn't hear the bell.
McDonnell ultimately decided to disqualify Donovan — who was winning decidedly on all three judges' scorecards — from the fight, resulting in "The Real Deal" receiving his first professional loss and an opportunity to fight for the IBF welterweight belt.
If there's one person who has seen it all in the boxing ring, it's the legendary trainer-turned-analyst Teddy Atlas. And in the wake of this Donovan DQ controversy, Atlas wrote on X, "Punch was after bell, & hard for either fighter to hear. But referee looked to be on Crockers side all night. Dubious! 🤔🥊".
Atlas calling this disqualification "dubious" speaks volumes, and is not a good look for the outcome of this Donovan vs. Crocker fight.
