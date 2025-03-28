LeBron James Puts Stephen A. Smith's Boxing Skills On Blast
It isn't often that the sport of boxing becomes a central topic of discussion among mainstream American sports culture these days. However, this became the case once the ongoing beef between NBA legend LeBron James and sports media juggernaut Stephen A. Smith took a turn that involved the sweet science.
James and Smith have been going back and forth, trading barbs on various television shows and podcasts, for several weeks, after LeBron James confronted Smith during a game earlier this month for criticism he had about LeBron's son, Bronny.
Since then, Smith has gone on multiple viral tirades blasting LeBron.
The most recent episode of this absurd saga started when Smith was speaking of their viral courtside confrontation on a March 26 episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show and said, "Let me state for the record that while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn't have gone down like that.
"I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately. That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that," he added.
It didn't take LeBron long to clap back at what Smith said, as just a few hours later, he posted an Instagram video of Smith practicing boxing with a trainer that was captioned, "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP".
The joke is that Smith's uppercut looks pretty sub-par, and James clearly isn't feeling intimidated by what he's seeing from the sports media icon.
It might be tough for Smith to recover from this diss. That is, unless he has some new boxing footage to unveil.
