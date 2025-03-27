Former Champion And Hall of Famer Tells Shakur Stevenson To Be Like Floyd Mayweather
Shakur Stevenson is one of the most technically gifted boxers of the modern era, mastering the art off hit and don't get hit. Many compare his style to the legendary Floyd Mayweather.
However, there are two sides of every coin, and Stevenson has often faced criticism for his style, with many believing it isn't as exciting. He remains undefeated with an exceptional 23-0-0 record, boasting 11 knockout wins.
Hall of Famer and former light welterweight champion Tim Bradley has now urged Stevenson to ignore the naysayers and continue doing his thing.
Speaking to FightHype, Bradley said:
Go into that ring and handle your business. Just keep winning. They said the same thing about Floyd Mayweather years ago. ‘He was boring.’ You can’t buy into that. Keep boxing the way you’re boxing. Keep using your skills. It doesn’t matter what the fans say. It doesn’t matter what these casuals are saying.
He further added:
As long as you’re going home with a check and a big W, and you keep showing your greatness every time you’re inside that ring, keep doing you. If I could go back and box like Shakur Stevenson, I would go back and box like him.
Bradley believes in the day and age of social media, fans have shorter attention spans and therefore don't have the patience to watch a defensive master at work.
Shakur Stevenson last fought in February 2024 and defeated Josh Padley via ninth round TKO. Fans have long wanted to see him face off against Gervonta Davis, who has a likely upcoming rematch against Lamont Roach. Stevenson is currently the WBC lightweight champion.
