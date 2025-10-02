Manny Pacquiao Announces New 'League of Destiny' Tournament
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has announced plans to relaunch his “League of Destiny” amateur boxing tournament with the support of the International Boxing Association (IBA).
The Eight-division world champion first mooted the idea of a Manny Pacquiao League of Destiny in 2023. Plans, according to the Philstar included amateur contestants across “11 weight classes over four seasons of 78 days each a year.”
Flash forward to the present day.
Speaking at the IBA Sport + Business Forum in Istanbul, Pacquiao spoke from the heart about his plans to relaunch the League of Destiny to give amateur boxers a solid second chance to improve their careers. Its unclear if the new tournament will follow the format of the 2023 proposal.
‘For two years, I applied to be part of the Philippine Olympic team, but politics stopped me. I turned professional at 16, even lying about my age because it was my only chance. Two years later, I became a world champion. That is why I believe so strongly that supporting grassroots boxing is essential,” said Mr. Pacquiao.
“My new project, the League of Destiny, will bring together fighters from all nations and create a lasting legacy for future generations. I am proud to work with IBA and with Umar to make this dream a reality.”
Lots of Talent Development Programs For Boxers At Present
For the moment, boxing is abuzz with new initiatives aimed at developing new boxing talent. The WBC Boxing Grand Prix for younger professional fighters will conclude later this year following a semi-final round this month and the final round in December.
MMA come boxing promoter Dana White has announced additional details for Zuffa Boxing. The new promotion/league will reportedly include some rule changes, raising the question of whether it will be a new sport.
And today Manny Pacquiao also announced his new US-focused promotion, Manny Pacquiao Promotions, that also looks to nurture up-and-coming talent.
What's Next For Manny Pacquiao in the ring?
The 46-year-old relaunched his boxing career this summer with a draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Most observers thought Pacquiao won the fight. Pacquiao has announced a planned return to boxing in December of this year, though who will share the ring with the legend remains unclear.
