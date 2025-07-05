How to Watch Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Manny Pacquiao is set to make his return to the ring against Mario Barrios on July 19. 46-year-old Pacquiao will step foot inside the ring for the first time since 2021, having not won a fight since 2019.
Barrios, meanwhile, is the reigning WBC welterweight champion. He has the chance to get a win against a boxing legend who is the only eight division champion in the history of the sport.
The fight will answer many questions on how Pacquiao can handle a young reigning champion like Barrios at this age. Barrios has all the advantages on paper, as he is 16 years younger, 6.5" taller, and has a 4" reach advantage.
Pacquiao, meanwhile, has always been known for his explosive style where he goes in and out of his opponent's range to land significant shots. The question is whether Pacquiao can still implement that game plan at this age and if he can still compete at a championship level.
The fight on July 19 will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and ahead of Pacquiao's return, let's have a look at more details of the fight.
Pacquiao vs Barrios date
Date: July 19
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios will take place on July 19.
Pacquiao vs Barrios time
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
The event is set to start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
Pacquiao vs Barrios location
Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
How to watch Pacquiao vs Barrios
Stream: Prime Video, PPV.com
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios will be available on Prime Video and PPV.com.
Pacquiao vs Barrios card
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios - WBC welterweight title
Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu 2 - WBC super welterweight title
Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro 2 - Super lightweight
Branon Figueroa vs Joe Gonzalez - Featherweight
