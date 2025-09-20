Manny Pacquiao To Star In Netflix Reality Show Alongside Former UFC Champion
Pacquiao returned to professional boxing in 2025 at the age of 46 when he took on WBC World Welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Fighting to a draw, the 'Pac-Man' was not able to overcome the odds, but impressed fans worldwide in the process.
The former multi-weight world champion now has a professional record of 62-8-3 following the majority draw in July. However, it is understood that the Filipino fighter may yet have another professional bout in the future.
It is currently unclear as to who Pacquiao may face in his next boxing outing, but fans will be able to tune in to see 'Pac-Man' on Netflix in a new scenario.
Manny Pacquiao set to compete on Netflix reality show 'Physical: Asia' as he squares off with various athletes
Netflix's 'Physical' series has already had two seasons of 'Physical: 100', and will now release further seasons of the show in nation-focused spin offs.
'Physical: Asia' is set to release in October and will feature Pacquiao as the 'national superstar' for the Philippines team. The show pits athletes of different sporting backgrounds against one another by placing them in various physical challenges.
Countries will go up against one another in 'Physical: Asia', as opposed to individual competition in the prior instalments of the Netflix series.
Pacquiao will be one of six Filipino athletes competing on the show, as they face off against teams from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Turkey, Mongolia, and Indonesia. Although Pacquiao will be the most notable boxer on the show, there is another combat sports star that will be competing.
Leading the Australian team will be former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. 'The Reaper' is still an active MMA fighter, with his last professional outing coming in July 2025, with a split decision loss to Reinier de Ridder.
Now with a professional MMA record of 26-9, the former champion's next challenge will be on Netflix. He is joined by another former UFC star in Dong-hyun Kim, who featured on a previous season of the show.
Kim had a professional MMA record of 22-4-1, with his last professional fight coming in 2017 against Colby Covington.
The release date for the show is currently unknown, but Netflix has confirmed that the series will be available to watch sometime in October. There is also set to be a US spinoff of the show, but it is unclear as to when the series will be released or who will compete.
