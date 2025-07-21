Mario Barrios Backs Manny Pacquiao’s Power And Talks Rematch
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios ended in a majority draw with the judges scoring the contest 115-113 Barrios, 114-114, and 114-114. Before the fight, many wrote 46-year-old Pacquiao's obituary, which the boxing legend proved wrong.
While 'Pacman' has definitely lost a few steps, he managed to hang in there with Barrios while also landing some significant shots of his own. He blitzed into range in familiar fashion, catching Barrios on numerous occasions.
Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) also put in some significant work, particularly with his jab; however, he wasn't able to go reckless at any point as he had to respect what Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) offered in return.
Barrios has now fought Pacquiao, as well as Gervonta Davis, who handed the current WBC welterweight champion his first career loss. 'Tank' Davis also dropped Barrios twice in their 2021 fight before stopping him in the 11th.
After the fight, Barrios was asked how Pacquiao's power compared to Gervonta Davis'. He answered:
I don't compare power. Pacquiao can definitely crack. 'Tank' can definitely crack. It's one of the few fights where I've touched the canvas. But, yeah, that old man is strong as f**k.
Pacquiao's camp has once again called for the Gervonta Davis fight following the Barrios draw. His right-hand man Sean Gibbons claimed there are better options than Barrios, saying:
Manny Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios. What’s the need to fight him again? If Manny wants to fight again, there are fighters like Rolly Romero, there are fighters like Gervonta Davis.
Gibbons wants the Romero fight to happen and also said that Barrios is not a needle mover, making Romero or 'Tank' Davis a more lucrative promotional option. "Maybe it’s Gervonta Davis that could happen, and for once in his life, Manny is actually going to be bigger than his opponent, size-wise. So those are the real names out there Rolly Romero and Gervonta."
Barrios, meanwhile, said that getting into the ring with Pacquiao and playing the back-and-forth game with him is only beneficial for his career.
The result of the fight, though, is debatable. Barrios revealed that his corner wanted him to pick up the pace in the last three rounds to make sure that the decision didn't sway in Pacquiao's favor. Barrios actually did a good job of coming back late in the contest after 'Pacman' turned the heat up in the middle rounds.
With the fight ending in a draw, there's a possibility of a rematch, which Barrios is open to. He said, "If he wants it [we can do the rematch]. If not, I am going to move on to the next best option." As it seems, the Pacquiao camp would rather go for Rolly Romero or Gervonta Davis than fight Barrios again.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao's Son Reveals Reason He Wants Father To Retire After Mario Barrios Draw
Manny Pacquiao And Mario Barrios Fight to Majority Draw, Fundora Stops Tszyu In Rematch
Usyk vs Dubois II Undercard Results: Lawrence Okolie Stakes Claim To Heavyweight Title Shot
Tyson Fury Mocks Jake Paul By Calling Out Manny Pacquiao, ‘Bam’ Rodriguez & More