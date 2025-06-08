Joan Garcia: Barcelona Told Asking Price of Goalkeeper Target
Espanyol chief executive Mao Ye warned that goalkeeper Joan García will only move to Barcelona if they agree to pay his full release clause.
The Spanish goalkeeping starlet has been widely linked with a transfer this summer after shining in La Liga for a struggling side. Arsenal and Manchester United have both been credited with interest in García, but numerous reports suggest that a deal has already been struck between the player and Espanyol’s Catalan rivals, Barcelona.
However, nothing is official just yet. As Mao Ye was at pains to point out, “The player currently belongs to Espanyol.” The club chief went on to stress, “He has the right to choose his professional career; we have to understand each player’s personal decision, but the contract is the contract, and we have to respect what is signed. We have no intention of negotiating the clause. Not with Barça or anyone else.”
As Espanyol avoided relegation from Spain’s top flight—thanks in no small part to García’s heroics between the posts—the clause in the goalkeeper’s contract is set at €25 million ($28.5 million).
“We haven’t had any contact with the player since the last match,” Mao Ye added. “The players are on vacation, and we try to respect this time of rest equally with everyone. We are trying to finalize other deals, but we haven't had any contact with Joan.
“Over the past week, I know there’s been a lot of noise, but it’s just noise. Nothing has happened. As of today, Joan García is an Espanyol player. We have to respect the right of every professional to choose their own path, but at the club, we’re committed to the contract we’ve signed, and we know that to make this decision, there’s a release clause that’s deposited and releases the contract.
“But beyond that, we have nothing to negotiate. We’ve been clear about that since day one. The formula is to execute the clause; all the clubs know the procedure. We don’t have to teach anyone.”
García's potential arrival has led to talk of a potential exit for long-term Barcelona number one Marc-André ter Stegen, although the German