Cuba vs. Puerto Rico Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

Cuba and Puerto Rico both sit at 2-0 through two games, so this will essentially be a matchup to decide the winner of Pool A on Monday night.

Cuba beat Panama 3-1 to open the tournament before a 7-4 win over Colombia. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico shut out Colombia 5-0 but needed extra innings to take down Panama 4-3.

Which team will come out on top tonight in Puerto Rico?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cuba vs. Puerto Rico on Monday night.

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico Odds & Run Line

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Cuba +290

Puerto Rico -390

Run Line

Cuba +2.5 (-105)

Puerto Rico -2.5 (-115)

Total

9.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico Probable Pitchers

Cuba: Jullio Robaina

Puerto Rico: Elmer Rodriguez

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hiram Bithorn Stadium – San Juan, PR

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico Prediction and Pick

Let’s first take a look at the starting pitchers in this one.

Cuban starter Julio Robaina went 4-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) last year in the Mexican league, but had an 11.29 ERA in 18.1 innings across five starts in the Winter League. The former Astros farmhand has struggled in recent years, and this will be his first World Baseball Classic appearance.

It’ll be Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez on the hill for Puerto Rico. The 2021 4th round pick for Boston was traded to New York after the 2024 season, and he had a fantastic 2025. He struggled in his one Triple-A start, but had a 2.26 ERA in 83.2 innings at Class-A Advanced, and a 2.64 ERA in 61.1 innings at Double-A. The righthander allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five across six innings in two spring training appearances this year.

So it makes sense that Puerto Rico is favored here, especially since it has a stronger lineup.

I’m not expecting this to be a blowout, though, and I can’t take the run line on Puerto Rico given how it's played so far. I have to go with Cuba +2.5 in what should be a close game, and quite possibly an outright victory.

Pick: Cuba +2.5 (-105)

