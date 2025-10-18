Chase Demoor Shoots Down Andrew Tate Rumors, Reveals Who He Really Wants To Fight
Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor denied in a post on social media that he would be fighting Andrew Tate.
"Imagine if the Tate fight was real," DeMoor said, "How sad are you, fan boys, gonna be when I starch out your king cold on the canvas? He knows better, I'm the champ, and I ain't going anywhere."
DeMoor also added on social media that he is more interested in fighting former heavyweight champions Andy Ruiz, Jr., Anthony Joshua, or Deontay Wilder.
"I'm ready for January. They can't match my size, speed, or power. I'm the future — the real champ in this era," DeMoor said.
Former world champion kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been linked to several potential boxing matches in recent months. The British newspaper The Mirror reported this week that Tate is set to challenge for the Misfits heavyweight championship on December 20th.
The fight was supposedly going to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The venue hosted Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition in 2022 and has also hosted MMA events; however, it seems an unlikely venue for such a big fight.
DeMoor is a former defensive end for the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL) and also played for Central Washington during his college career. Tate would have home-field advantage against DeMoor or any opponent in Dubai, as he calls Dubai home and owns a mansion in the elite Palm Jumeirah area.
The combat sports world has been abuzz with speculation about Andrew Tate's boxing debut for months. The 38-year-old, who has been criticized for his views on politics and women, has been linked to a number of possible boxing opponents.
Those have included boxing great Roy Jones Jr. (Age 56) and UFC fighter Darren Till (Age 32). DeMoor, at just 29, is much younger than either of those names. Tate went 76-9-1 in kickboxing and won his only MMA fight. DeMoor is bigger than Tate, and it seems unlikely that Tate would take that risk when safer opponents for potentially more money are readily available. He has never competed at heavyweight while a kickboxer.
If DeMoor were to allow Tate to challenge for the title, it might help his social media clout. DeMoor has over 2 million followers on Instagram, while Andrew Tate has over 10 million followers on the social media platform X.
