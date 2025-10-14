Boxing

Max Kellerman Suggests Terence Crawford Take On Undefeated Champion Next

Max Kellerman got crystal clear on which undefeated champion he wants Terence Crawford to fight next.

There has been a lot of interest and speculation about what Terence Crawford is going to do next after beating Canelo Alvarez on September 13.

What the boxing community knows is that Crawford has cemented himself as arguably this generation's best boxer after beating Canelo and taking his undisputed super middleweight titles, thus making Crawford the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three weight classes.

It's also no secret that Crawford is 38 years old, and likely doesn't have too many fights before he decides to call it a career. In fact, some believe that Crawford is going to call it quits right now, given that he has reached the pinnacle of the sport and has more than enough money in his bank account after beating the Mexican megastar.

If Crawford does decide to return, it would only make sense for him to fight against another superstar, given how much attention is on him right now.

Max Kellerman Takes Clear Stance on Terence Crawford's Next Fight

Sports media personality Max Kellerman (who was in the Netflix broadcast booth for Canelo vs. Crawford last month) knows what he wants next for Crawford, which he conveyed during an October 13 segment of Inside the Ring.

"Let me tell you something wild right now: I think Crawford should fight [Jaron "Boots" Ennis] right now, if he's ever going to fight him," Kellerman said, per an X post from Inside the Ring. "If Crawford has it in his mind to fight Boots, you might as well do it now."

Kellerman went on to use the example of Floyd Mayweather fighting Canelo Alvarez before Canelo was at his peak, which worked out in Mayweather's advantage because he secured a decision victory over Canelo, who was just 23 years old at that point.

But the panelists alongside Kellerman questioned whether this comparison is fair, given that Canelo was still a massive superstar when he fought Floyd, while "Boots" Ennis (who knocked Uisama Lima out in the first round on October 11) is still not a well-known name outside of die-hard boxing fans.

When Kellerman was asked whether the risk of Crawford fighting Ennis right now is worth the reward, he said, "The answer right now is no."

While that might be true, the boxing community knows how great "Boots" Ennis is and understands how this might be the toughest test for Crawford at this point in his career.

