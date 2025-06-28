Michael Buffer Predicts ‘Close’ Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Michael Buffer will be introducing the fighters when Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are all set to go on September 13. The superfight has been billed as one of the best of this century, and a special belt and generous bonus will be on the line for the undisputed super middleweight title clash.
Crawford is moving up two weight classes for the contest and many believe Canelo's power could be too much for him to handle. On the other side of the coin, some think Crawford is too crafty of a boxer for the Mexican to handle. All in all there are many variables at play in the contest, making it a compelling spectacle for the fans.
Michael Buffer is one of the most famous announcers in the world and takes the center of the ring to announce almost all big fights. Like his brother Bruce Buffer, Michael is an icon of combat sports. And the famous announcer has now revealed what exactly he thinks of Canelo vs Crawford, saying:
I think it's going to be a close and interesting fight. I think it's going to be a technical fight, not a power fight.
UFC CEO Dana White is co-promoting the fight as part of TKO Group's partnership with Turki Alalshikh. This will be his first-ever boxing event and arguably the biggest of the modern era. When asked to share his thoughts on White promoting the fight, Buffer said:
I think he has only proven himself as one of the greatest promoters in the history of sports. So he's for a good deal.
When asked if White is good for boxing, Buffer said:
Oh for sure, he will know what to do.
Canelo and Crawford are currently at the end of their three fight press tour. The first two took place in Riyadh and New York, while the third took place today in Las Vegas.
The hype surrounding the contest is unprecedented. Considering Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's legendary status, it's unsurprising. The winner of the contest at Allegiant Stadium could walk out establishing himself as one of the greatest of all time.
