Mikaela Mayer Headlines MVPW-06 With Caroline Dubois in Co-Main Event

In her first fight since parting with Top Rank to join MVP, Mikaela Mayer will headline Most Valuable Promotions' next ESPN event in a massive title unification bout.

Mayer, 35, signed with MVP in March after a nine-year run with Bob Arum's Top Rank. The WBC and WBA female super welterweight champion will make her debut on August 29 in a main event bout against WBO 154-pound champion Chantelle Cameron, the promotion announced on Wednesday.

MVP also confirmed that WBC and WBO female lightweight champion Caroline Dubois will return in the co-main event against the undefeated Amelia Moore. Mayer-Cameron and Dubois-Moore will headline MVPW06 in Birmingham, England.

MVPW06: 🇬🇧 UK VS 🇺🇸 USA



Headlined by a rare pound-for-pound showdown between USA’s Mikaela Mayer and UK’s Chantelle Cameron for the unified super welterweight world championship.🤯🏆



In the co-main event, UK’s unified lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois defends her… pic.twitter.com/VXilDPKAcQ — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 10, 2026

Mayer is not only a two-belt champion at 154 pounds; she is No. 3 in Ring Magazine's women's pound-for-pound rankings and No. 6 in ESPN. Cameron is ranked No. 5 in both pound-for-pound polls.

Dubois is also on the pound-for-pound list, ranked No. 10 by Ring Magazine and ESPN.

The main event will mark the first defense of both Mayer and Cameron's super welterweight titles. Mayer won her belts with a unanimous decision nod over Mary Spencer in October 2025, six months before Cameron out-pointed Michaela Kotaskova to win the WBO strap in April.

While the fight will be Mayer's MVP debut, she has fought on ESPN for years with Top Rank. She used the platform to become one of the biggest stars in women's boxing before aligning with Jake Paul's female-focused organization.

Chantelle Cameron makes bold claim for Mikaela Mayer title fight

WBC and WBA women's super welterweight champion Mikaela Mayer | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Cameron believes the fight will not only live up to the hype, but will be the best of the year in women's boxing. The 35-year-old said she would be "really shocked" if it did not end up as the Fight of the Year.

"Women's boxing needed a fight like this," Cameron said on Sky Sports. "I think our styles are going to make for a good, good fight. I think it's a female fight of the year. If it doesn't, I'll be really shocked. I've wanted this fight for a long time. I feel like I need the names like the Mikaela Mayers to get the best out of me."

"Women's boxing needed a fight like this" 🙌



Chantelle Cameron says the bout with Mikaela Mayer will be the female fight of the year pic.twitter.com/6nYJ7kO1lq — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 10, 2026

Mayer and Cameron have had their fair share of entertaining, back-and-forth brawls, fueling the latter's bold claim.

Cameron is famously the only fighter to currently own a win over future Hall of Famer Katie Taylor. She upset Taylor in her hometown in May 2023 before losing another close decision in the rematch later that year. Cameron aggressively pursued the trilogy fight for years, to no avail.

The MVPW main card features only USA vs UK bouts.