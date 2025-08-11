Why Chantelle Cameron Doesn't Think Katie Taylor Will Fight Her Again
Chantelle Cameron does not see Katie Taylor returning to the ring to fight her a third time.
Coming off her third victory over Amanda Serrano, the WBC ordered Taylor to defend her super lightweight title against Chantelle Cameron, against whom she is 1-1. While Taylor is clearly not one to shy away from a challenge, Cameron does not see the Irish champion obliging.
"We actually think Katie Taylor will retire or vacate the WBC belt," Cameron told FightPost.
"There is this narrative that Katie Taylor lives rent-free inside my head, and that is not the case. I am more than ready and prepared to face other opponents. But I am just glad that the WBC are doing the right thing and forcing Katie to fight me or vacate... I don't think I will face Katie. I think I will be fighting for a vacant title against someone else."
Cameron is the only fighter who owns a win over Taylor. The Northampton native took a razor-thin majority decision over Taylor in her backyard of Dublin to become the undisputed women's super lightweight champion in May 2023.
However, her title reign would not last long, as Taylor avenged the defeat six months later. Fans expected an immediate trilogy bout, particularly with both fights going to a majority decision, but the series has yet to be concluded.
While Taylor has not spoken about her retirement much, she has acknowledged that, at 39 years old, the end is near. Some fans incorrectly predicted that she would retire in the ring after beating Serrano for a third time in the first all-women's Netflix boxing card.
Cameron was a part of that Netflix card, defending her interim WBC super lightweight belt against Jessica Camara. She won a lopsided decision with scores of 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.
Chantelle Cameron admits "bad blood" with Katie Taylor
Since losing the rematch against Taylor, her first career loss, Cameron has gone 3-0 to improve to 21-1. Cameron rattled off decision wins over Elhem Mekhaled, Patricia Berghult and Camara.
Although she accepted fights with other opponents, Cameron never stopped campaigning for a trilogy bout with Taylor. Cameron seemed to understand why 'The Bray Bomber' preferred the big-money fight with Serrano, but now sees no reason why she should not be Taylor's next opponent.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard Fights Announced
Cameron did not hold back in her frustration and blatantly accused Taylor of "not wanting the fight." The trilogy would seemingly sell itself, but Cameron said there is now "bad blood" between the two, she told FightPost.
"To be honest, I am just sick of chasing that fight, It's completely out of my hands. I can only control what I can control. I don't think Katie or her team wants the fight; they will be full of excuses. I have just accepted that now... There is bad blood now. There is no love lost. It's a real shame for women's boxing, but it takes two to have a fight."
Taylor has yet to respond to the WBC mandate, or Cameron's comments.
