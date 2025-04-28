Canelo Alvarez Sends Blunt Message On Claims He Has 'Slowed Down' In Ring
The eyes of the boxing world will be on Canelo Alvarez this weekend as he looks to unify the super-middleweight belts during a fight against reigning IBF super-middleweight champion William Scull on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Canelo has nothing to left to prove to anyone, as he has asserted himself as an all-time great and will retire with more money than anybody would know what to do with. However, this doesn't mean he takes kindly to disrespect.
When Scull was asked to send a message to Canelo in an April 28 interview, he said (in translated English), "Canelo, we are ready. We are very ready. We are looking to the third of May, and let's see what is the last word in the ring that night."
This was mostly respectful. However, some members of Scull's camp haven't been so respectful towards Canelo.
During an April 28 interview with FightHype, a reporter told Canelo, "William Scull's team is saying that you've slowed down, and that you're relying on your name rather than your skills."
After having the journalist repeat what Scull's team (allegedly) said, Canelo offered a blunt response to this criticism.
"He's gonna feel on Saturday," Canelo said while scratching his head. "He's gonna feel on Saturday. I don't want to say that much, but he's gonna feel something different on Saturday."
Canelo clearly wasn't too pleased about these alleged comments from Scull's team and trusts in the preparation he has put in to this point to do the job expected of him on Saturday.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Receives Strong Warning From William Scull Ahead Of May 3 Fight
Canelo Alvarez Says 'Sorry' To Rival Fanbase After Learning New Nickname
Canelo Alvarez Fight Team Member Reportedly Reveals Unfortunate Camp Rumor
Daniel Dubois Pushes Oleksandr Usyk During First Face-Off Ahead Of Rematch