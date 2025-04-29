Boxing

Canelo Alvarez Gives Opinion On Eubank Jr vs Benn Fight, Talks Eubank Jr Matchup

Canelo Alvarez delivers honest verdict on Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Canelo Alvarez returns to action on May 3, taking on William Scull with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. While it's his turn to take centre stage next weekend, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn did the same this past weekend.

It was a spectacular fight between the British boxers who left everything in the ring over 12 rounds. Chris Eubank Jr emerged victorious, winning the contest 116-112 across all three scorecards.

Canelo Alvarez has now given his honest verdict on the contest and has also responded to questions on whether he'll fight Eubank Jr.

Speaking about the fight, Alvarez said:

Very good show, very good performance from both fighters, I enjoyed the fight. I watched the fight.

About fighting Chris Eubank Jr, he said:

You know, I am focused 100% in what I have in front right now and the future. But you know, always it's a possibility. So, we'll see in the future.

WBC backed the winner of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn to take on Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez, however, has a busy schedule ahead. After his fight against William Scull this weekend, he will likely take on Terence Crawford. Of course, the Mexican has to handle business against Scull first.

That being said, a fight between Alvarez and Eubank Jr looks unlikely this year.

