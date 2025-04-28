Tyson Fury Drops Biggest Comeback Hint Yet In Latest Cryptic Post
Few, if any, fighters have announced their retirement only to later come back more than Tyson Fury.
That's why, when he announced his retirement again in January, it drew a skeptical eye from many in the boxing world. And if you were one of many who chose not to believe he wasn't going to stay retired, you appear to be on the right path.
Earlier this month, Fury sparked rumors of a potential comeback when he posted a video of himself hitting a heavy bag. The former lineal heavyweight champion added more fuel to the fire on Monday when he posted a video on his Instagram story with his trainer, SugarHill Steward.
"You know what time it is," Steward said.
"You know what's coming," Fury added.
The one fight that makes the most sense for Fury, should he come out of retirement, is against Anthony Joshua. The two nearly fought in 2022 for the undisputed heavyweight title, but Wilder's rematch clause for a third fight against Fury led to the potential bout being put on ice.
Joshua lost by unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in September of 2022, ending any hopes of an All-British showdown between Joshua and Fury for all of the belts for the time being.
MORE: Boxing Legend Christy Martin Picks Winner Of A Claressa Shields vs Laila Ali Fight
Usyk also defeated Fury twice in 2024, with the first instance being for the undisputed title. Joshua also lost in his last fight, getting stopped by Daniel Dubois in the fifth round.
With both fighters coming off a loss, now might be the last chance for that Fury vs. Joshua to happen. And if Fury indeed has plans to come out of retirement, a fight vs. Joshua at Wembley Stadium is the only one that makes sense.
