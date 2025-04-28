Canelo Alvarez Receives Strong Warning From William Scull Ahead Of May 3 Fight
At long last, it is finally fight week for Canelo Alvarez.
While fans are acclimated to this long of a break for Canelo (whose fight schedule has been fighting twice per year, once around Cinco De Mayo and another during Mexican Independence Day on September 16), all of the craziness in the past few months regarding who Canelo would fight this weekend has heightened anticipation.
Ultimately, Canelo and Turki Alashikh landed on William Scull, a Cuban boxer and reigning IBF super-middleweight champion, for Canelo's May 3 bout. This means the winner of this fight will become the unified super-middleweight champion.
Most boxing fans expect Canelo to beat Scull with ease. As a result, many are already looking ahead toward Canelo's next fight against Terence Crawford, which is slated for September.
It's a dangerous game for a fighter to already have their next bout planned out before the fight in front of them is taken care of. And William Scull seemed to convey this sentiment when speaking with FightHype for an April 28 interview. c
When asked to give a message to Canelo, Scull said (in translated English), "Canelo, we are ready. We are very ready. We are looking to the third of May, and let's see what is the last word in the ring that night."
Scull clearly sounds confident about his upcoming bout with Canelo. What's for sure is that he can ruin the plans of many if he produces an upset or takes Canelo to the brink when they meet in the ring.
