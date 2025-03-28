Tensions Boil Over At William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer Weigh In
The fight between William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer nearly began a day early.
After both fighters made weight, the staredown between Zepeda and Farmer got contentious with neither fighter giving ground. As Farmer was swaying from left to right and slowly walking forward, Zepeda shoved him, which led to Farmer shoving him back before the two fighters were separated.
Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) weighed in under the 135-pound limit at 134.2 pounds, while Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) stepped on the scale right at 135 pounds. The fight is a rematch for Zepeda's interim WBC lightweight belt on Saturday at the Polifórum Benito Juárez in Cancun, Mexico.
MORE: How To Watch William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
The first fight between Zepeda and Farmer was a back-and-forth affair with both fighters having a strong claim to have won the bout. Zepeda took two of the three 95-94 scorecards to win a split decision and claim the interim WBC lightweight title.
Here are the weights for the rest of the fights on the card that'll be televised on DAZN, including Oscar Collazo defending his minimumweight WBA and WBO titles vs. Edwin Cano. The televised portion of the card begins at 8 p.m. ET.
Oscar Collazo (105) vs. Edwin Cano (104.4): Minimumweight WBA and WBO title
Joselito Velazquez (114.2) vs. Adolfo Castillo (114.4): Flyweight
Robin Safar (200) vs. Roberto Silva (199): Cruiserweight
Yokasta Valle (110.6) vs. Marlen Esparza (113.4): Flyweight
Celex Castro (19-0, 14 KOs) vs. Otman Flores (7-3-4, 0 KOs): Super Bantamweight
Gregory Morales (17-1, 9 KOs) vs. Jonathan Rojas (11-4-1, 3 KOs): Featherweight
Ricardo Salgado (9-1-1, 6 KOs) vs. Alexis Sanchez (4-3-2, 2 KOs): Super Flyweight
Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Fernando Hernandez (2-0, 1 KO): Welterweight
Erik Gongora (5-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Christian Jimenez (4-0, 2 KOs): Bantamweight
Juan Camacho (18-1, 8 KOs) vs. David Tapia (6-6-2, 1 KO)
