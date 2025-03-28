Tensions Boil Over At William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer Weigh In

🔥SET TO RUN IT BACK🔥



William Zepeda 134.2lbs

Tevin Farmer 135lbs#ZepedaFarmer2 | #TheREMATCH LIVE on DAZN March 29

👀WEIGH-IN here -> https://t.co/PgV2pAYTpm@DAZNboxing @RiyadhSeason @williamzepeda2 @tevinfarmer22 pic.twitter.com/EONLLHM7SI