Mike Tyson Made His Professional Debut 40 Years Ago Today
Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time. 'Iron' Mike made his professional debut on March 6,1985.
During his early years, Tyson was forged into a world class boxer by top trainers like Cus D'Amato and Teddy Atlas. He would later train with Kevin Rooney and would arguably reach his peak during that time.
Tyson's professional debut, though, came at a very young age. He was just18. He fought Hector Merced at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.
Merced felt the full wrath of a young and hungry Mike Tyson, crumbling under a series of body punches from Tyson in the first round. The win was a signal to the boxing world that there's a special youngster on his way up. Tyson would fight 17 more times in his feat year as a pro.
Iron Mike's rise to the top was meteoric. He fought every month and in July 1985, he knocked out John Alderson and Larry Sims in the span of eight days.
MORE: Mike Tyson Once Revealed His Pick For The Hardest Puncher In Boxing History
After amassing 27 wins in the span of 18 months, Tyson got his shot at the WBC heavyweight title against Trevor Berbick. He managed a second round TKO win to become the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at the age of just 20.
The record still stands today.
Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005 after his loss to Kevin McBride. However, in 2024, Tyson made a return to the ring at the age of 58 to take on youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
The fight showed that age catches up to you even if you're the iconic Mike Tyson. He suffered a decision loss and looked nowhere near his best. Tyson's professional record stands at 50-7-0.
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson Reveals The Reason He Fought Jake Paul
Amanda Serrano Eyeing Knockout In Trilogy vs Katie Taylor
Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna Odds and Prediction
When 16-Year-Old Mike Tyson Shared Incredible Wisdom About His Boxing Mentality