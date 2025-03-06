Amanda Serrano Eyeing Knockout In Trilogy vs Katie Taylor
One of the best rivalries in women's boxing history will add another chapter.
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will meet for a third time on July 11 for the undisputed junior welterweight title on Netflix at Madison Square Garden, the scene of their epic first bout.
Each of their first bouts was back-and-forth affairs with Taylor ending up on the right side of both razor thin decisions. With Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) unable to get the nod on the scorecards in their first two fights, she doesn't plan to leave the third bout with Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) in the hands of the judges.
Here we go once again! THE TRILOGY! July 11th on the best network, Netflix. We give the Fans another one! Taylor Serrano 3, the 1st Trilogy in women’s boxing, live in the mecca, Madison Square Garden, the scene of Taylor Serrano 1. I’m coming to do what I always do, give it my all. Hopefully the judges get it right although I have other intentions this time! Come watch it live or on Netflix. Just DON'T MISS IT!!"- @Serranosisters on X
Taylor vs. Serrano 3 will headline a historic all women's card.
The two last met on Nov. 15 in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Netflix at AT&T Stadium. Taylor won 95-94 on all three scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. They first met on April 30, 2022, for the undisputed lightweight title in an epic bout that was in the conversation for Fight of the Year with Taylor going on to win by split decision (97-93, 96-93, 94-96).
MORE: Katie Taylor Makes Bold Prediction About Taylor vs Serrano Trilogy Boxing Fight
Serrano out-landed Taylor in both bouts per CompuBox, though, Taylor's ability to adjust and make late surges in both bouts proved to be the difference. Regardless, if the third bout can live up to the first two, fans will be in for a treat and Taylor and Serrano will further etch themselves into boxing history.
The Latest Boxing News:
Lamont Roach Jr. Alleges Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Brought 'Illegal Irritant' Into Fight
WBC Officially Orders Dmitry Bivol To Fight David Benavidez
Boxing Insider Teases The Massive Platform Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Could Be Held On
Lamont Roach Jr's Attorney Sends Letter To NYSAC Requesting They Overturn Result vs Gervonta Davis