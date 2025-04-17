Boxing

Mike Tyson Named CEO Of Lifestyle Company Carma HoldCo

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Mike Tyson has been named the CEO of lifestyle brand Carma HoldCo Inc. The company is behind several lifestyle brands that include Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, Wooooo! Energy, and more.

Tyson co-founed the company and has been throughly involved in shaping its identity over the years. He's also had a hand in product development, building connections with retail partners, users and more.

It's a big step for Tyson and the former heavyweight champion reacted by saying:

Carma HoldCo was built on the belief that powerful stories and even more powerful products can change how people connect with wellness, entertainment, and culture. This isn’t just a title—it’s a responsibility I take seriously. I’ve wanted to be more involved for a long time, and now is the right time to take that step. I’m fully committed to making sure everything we create stays true to who we are while growing in new and exciting ways.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City on August 19, 2024.
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City on August 19, 2024. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Mike Tyson will now look to spearhead the brand's expansion across the globe. One of his main responsibilities will be overseeing the growth of each company under their banner.

Tyson made a return to the boxing ring in November 2024, his first professional fight in almost two decades against a 27-year-old Jake Paul. The the 58-year-old Tyson los to Paul via unanimous decision and recently confirmed he has no plans to enter the ring again.

"The only person I'm fighting now is my accountant," Tyson said.

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.