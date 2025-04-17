Chris Eubank Jr Slammed By Father Chris Eubank Sr: 'A Disgrace'
The drama is only picking up heading into fight week between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn on April 26 at Tottenham Stadium.
Eubank Jr.'s father, Chris Eubank Sr., said he won't be in his son's corner for the fight. Along with that, he criticized his son's actions and the promotion of the bout, saying he "won't be an accomplice to their circus."
"You're smashing an egg against this guy's face," Eubank Sr. told SecondsOut. "I taught you that? I didn't teach you that. Who taught you that? Did Karen teach you that? That's disgraceful. I'm going to stand in your corner? You must be mad. I would never be in your corner. You're a disgrace. You're smashing an egg in someone's face and then you're trying to justify it. There's no justification for that. There's nothing noble about that."
Eubank Jr. smashed an egg across Benn's face at the first press conference for their bout and was fined $130,000 for his actions by the British Boxing Board of Control.
The rivalry between Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) and Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) began long before they were even born, their fathers, Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn fought twice in title bouts, with Eubank Sr. winning the first bout by ninth-round stoppage in on Nov. 11, 1990 and the second fight ending in a draw on Oct. 9, 1993.
Eubank Jr. and Benn were first scheduled to fight in 2022, but Benn failed two drug tests for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene. Now, they're set to square off in one of boxing's biggest grudge matches, though, Eubank Sr. appears to be the last one who wants to be involved.
