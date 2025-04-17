Shakur Stevenson Apologizes To Turki Alalshikh On Social Media
All appears to be well between Shakur Stevenson and Turki Alalshikh.
The WBC lightweight champion apologized on X on Wednesday for comments he made earlier in April about Alalshikh and his team. Now, Stevenson is ready to work with Alalshikh for his next fight, which will more than likely be against mandatory challenger William Zepeda.
"Excited about my next fight," Stevenson wrote. "It was a misunderstanding between Turki and the team. My apologies on my part for overreacting. Let’s work."
Stevenson vs. Zepeda has been ordered by the WBC. The two camps will have until May 6 to reach a deal before they have to go to a purse bid, per The Ring's Mike Coppinger.
Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) went on a social media rant on April 5, going after Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya and Alalshikh's team in response to De La Hoya saying Stevenson had pulled out of a potential bout against Zepeda. In that rant, Stevenson said that the number Alalshikh was offering was less than what he was originally promised.
"Turki promised me a number and now he's going way back on that number that he promised me and sending his towel boys to run me the info instead of telling me straight up what he's trying to do," Stevenson wrote.
With things seemingly smoothed over, a bout vs. Zepeda will more than likely be next. Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) is coming off of back-to-back close decision wins over Tevin Farmer.
With Zepeda's all-action style and nonstop volume and Stevenson's pristine defense and ability to make opponents miss and pay, a potential bout between the two will make for one of the most intriguing bouts of both of their careers.
The Latest Boxing News
World Champion Weighs In On Whether Shakur Stevenson Would Fare Better Than Lamont Roach vs Gervonta Davis
Eddie Hearn Names The Biggest Draw In US Boxing After Canelo Alvarez And Gervonta Davis
Claressa Shields And Amanda Serrano Engage In 'Disrespectful' War Of Words
TKO Director Nick Khan Provides Timeline On Boxing Announcement And First Card