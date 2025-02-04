Mike Tyson To Make Rare Pro Wrestling Appearance At WWE WrestleMania Weekend
"The Baddest Man on the Planet" will be stepping back into the pro wrestling world WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. And while it won't be directly with WWE, his proximity could open up some interesting possibilities.
WrestleCon announced late Monday night former WBA, WBC, and IBF World Heavyweight Champion "Iron" Mike Tyson will appear at the convention for the first time. The WWE Hall of Famer seldom makes convention appearances in conjunction with pro wrestling, marking this as a rare occasion.
It is unclear what day he will be signing, as he is the first official talent announced for WrestleCon in Las Vegas.
The 58-year-old Tyson recently returned to the ring for a highly-publicized bout with Jake Paul, brother of former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Their bout was littered with streaming issues on Netflix, which would be of little concern for WWE upon its move to the platform for Monday Night Raw.
MORE: WWE Raw Results (2/3/25): CM Punk And Liv Morgan Qualify For Elimination Chamber
Tyson's most famous run in pro wrestling came in 1998 when he debuted with WWE at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He would engage in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin when he aligned with D-Generation X, before ultimately helping Austin win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XIV against Shawn Michaels.
Though a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, he would also make appearances for AEW in 2020 and 2021. Cody Rhodes even recalled a story of an awkward encounter he had with him during that time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE 2K25 Reveals First Look Of The Rock As "The Final Boss"
CM Punk Says He Would Have Booked The WWE Royal Rumble Differently, Prefers To Lose
WWE NXT Superstar Duke Hudson Reportedly Released
WWE Announces 2025 Royal Rumble Gate Was The Largest For Any Single-Night Show In Company History