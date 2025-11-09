Vergil Ortiz Calls Out Crawford And Ennis As Oscar De La Hoya Sends Clear Message

Vergil Ortiz Jr has Terence Crawford, Jaron Ennis, and more big names on his radar following his second round knockout win against Erickson Lubin. Ortiz built on his undefeated record and is now 24-0-0 with 22 KOs.

He wants a big fight next and fans have wanted to see him against Ennis for a while. 'Boots' and Ortiz squared off in the ring following the Lubin fight where Ennis announced himself to the 154 lbs division with a first-round KO win against Uisma Lima.

Ortiz put up an equally dominant display, arguably against a better opponent. Hence, Ortiz vs Ennis would be a massive fight at this point. De La Hoya and Ortiz both reflected on what's next following the win against Lubin.

OMGGG!!! VERGILLLLL!!!! 😱



Vergil Ortiz Jr. STOPS Erickson Lubin in round 2!#OrtizLubin | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/zda2DLLelU — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 9, 2025

Vergil Ortiz Jr and Oscar De La Hoya on what's next

Ortiz called his shot after dispatching Lubin, telling the media during the post-fight press conference, "I am here to fight the best, I don't care who it is. It can be 'Boots' next, it can be Spence next, it could be Crawford next if he still wants to do it."

"That's a fight I have been calling for a while. I think that's a great fight to make happen still. I am just gonna keep doing what I do the best, that is just being me." Vergil Ortiz Jr

Eddie Hearn and Ennis were ringside to watch Ortiz Jr vs Lubin. De La Hoya claimed they shouldn't have been there as now 'Boots' might be afraid to take on Ortiz Jr. He said, "I am actually skeptical because I told Eddie and 'Boots', 'don't come watch Vergil live,' because you are gonna be afraid of what you see."

"I am gonna sit down with Eddie Hearn. We obviously have the upper hand, because he [Vergil] is the better man. And see if we can come to terms, which I am sure we will." Oscar De La Hoya

𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗚𝗢 🍿



Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.#OrtizLubin pic.twitter.com/YrV8Hax1Wv — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 9, 2025

De La Hoya added that Ennis might look to take another tune-up fight after seeing the danger Ortiz offers. 'The Golden Boy' added that Ortiz hopes to get what he wants financially out of a match-up against 'Boots' who in his own right is considered one of the best fighters in boxing today.

Ortiz Jr vs Ennis is the most exciting fight at super welterweight at the moment and could shape the future of the division, as there would be massive championship implications on the line.

The Latest Boxing News

Jake Paul Claims Only One Thing Is Preventing An Alex Pereira Showdown

DAZN Announces New Subscription Bundle For Boxing Fans

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

David Benavidez Reveals The Three Fights He's After, And If Canelo Is One Of Them