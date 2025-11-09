Jake Paul Claims Only One Thing Is Preventing An Alex Pereira Showdown

Jake Paul has claimed that there's only one reason he is unable to fight Alex Pereira. 'The Problem Child' was set to face Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in an exhibition bout on November 14. The Netflix event had to be canceled after Davis got himself in legal trouble on charges of abusing a former girlfriend.

Paul still intends to headline a Netflix card later this year. December 12 and December 19 have emerged as possible dates for his return. The question is, who would be the opponent? Names like Ryan Garcia, Terence Crawford, and more emerged as a replacement for Paul.

The YouTuber turned pro-boxer has his eyes set on others as well. He has expressed his desire to take on the UFC light heavyweight champion, Pereira. However, Paul claims one thing is preventing a possible showdown against 'Poatan'.

Jake Paul makes Alex Pereira claim

Jake Paul is closing in to strike Julio Chavez Jr.'s face at the Honda Center in Anaheim California on June 29th, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Paul claims him not fighting Pereira is down to UFC CEO Dana White. He told ESPN, "His team is down. I think the only thing preventing it is the UFC and if these guys can get out of their contracts to fight me. It would be a massive fight at some point, and I know he's down to make it happen."

Paul's representative, Most Valuable Promotions' (MVP) Nakisa Bidarian said:

"I think many would dismiss it and say Pereira would kill Jake Paul, but somebody should ask [UFC CEO] Dana White and see what he says. If Dana White ever actually felt comfortable that one of his martial artists could beat Jake Paul, he would 100 percent endorse it because no matter what Dana may say, there'd be nothing he would enjoy more than seeing Jake Paul lose." Nakisa Bidarian

Pereira has won the world title in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions of the UFC. Before moving to MMA, he was a world renowned kickboxer and won the world title in Glory Kickboxing. Pereira has also entered the professional boxing ring, winning his only fight by knockout back in 2017.

Conor McGregor not on Jake Paul's wishlist

Conor McGregor | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

A majority of Paul's pro boxing record consists of former MMA fighters. He has beaten names like Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva. Paul has expressed his interest in fighting the biggest superstar in MMA history, Conor McGregor, on multiple occasions.

The Irishman, however, is no longer on Paul's wishlist. Speaking to ESPN, Paul claimed that he doesn't believe McGregor will fight ever again and the Irishman's career is finished.

"He's fried. He's not going to fight again." Jake Paul

The Latest Boxing News

How To Watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream





DAZN Announces New Subscription Bundle For Boxing Fans

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

David Benavidez Reveals The Three Fights He's After, And If Canelo Is One Of Them