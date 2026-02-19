Moses Itauma Provides Fresh Injury Update Ahead of Rescheduled Franklin Fight

Moses Itauma was set to face Jermaine Franklin in January at the Co-op Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. He would have headlined the first Queensberry card of the year, coined the Magnificent 7, but was forced to pull out due to a bicep tear he sustained in training.

The event was rescheduled for March 28th at the same venue with the same original undercard.

Itauma reveals injury details

Recently speaking to ESPN, Itauma revealed in the days after his injury that he tried to carry on and force through the pain before promoter Frank Warren stepped in and made the decision to postpone the fight.

"I had a sparring session and that's when I'd done it," Itauma said. "I said to Frank, 'I've done this, I've done that and then he told me to go get a scan. I was like 'no, I'll be alright, I'll be alright.

"I was trying my best to kind of recover a tear because I thought it was like a little niggle, because as boxers we just carry on and push through it. The next day I woke up and I was miles better, but I wasn't fully recovered," he said.

Itauma still anticipated a quick recovery after first sustaining the injury, but upon return to training, he knew something wasn't right.

"Then a week or so later, I thought I'll be ready, and I sparred, threw a punch, and I just felt that something was not correct. I told Frank that I've got the same problem and it's not really going. He said, 'go get a scan, go get a scan, I won't let you fight unless you get a scan."

In the scan's result, it was revealed that Itauma suffered a grade two bicep tear and was going to need some time out of the ring, but is now fully fit and back in training for the fight in March.

Itauma's last fight

The Brit last featured against Dillian Whyte on 17 August last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, finishing the former WBC interim heavyweight champion in the first round in devastating fashion, and putting the rest of the heavyweight division on notice.

Itauma remains undefeated with an impressive record with 11 knockouts from 13 victories.

His opponent, Jermaine Franklin, last contested in a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Ivan Dychko on the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez and Terrance Crawford card in Las Vegas on September 19 last year.

